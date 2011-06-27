Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek SUV Consumer Reviews

Go ugly early! miwright , 09/08/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The Aztek was recently chosen as one of the ugliest cars ever built. I concur. It is also the most utilitarian car that was ever built. Parents always teach that it's what's inside that counts. I have head room galore, unprecedented comfort, and radio controls at my finger tips. Add a heads-up display (nice for me, a pilot), a zip-in tent, sound system controls at the tailgate, an ice cooler for a console, myriad other creature features, and you have the best little house on wheels! I pity the man that looks only on the external challenges of this fine automobile and misses its inner beauty. My other cars are a Jaguar VDP, a 300ZX and a Lexus... guess which I like the most? Report Abuse

New buyer needs help with quirk! rodgerramjet47 , 10/01/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just bought for 15 yr old Son for him to drive in a 6 months, and wife now after some brainless driver side- swiped her beloved 2005 Screeming Yellow mustang! Bought cheap and car is absolutely like new red/black GT AWD. Got from original owner who has regularly documented maint hx and new guaranteed trans. SUV has intermittent very loud intermittent rattle that seems to come from left front. Rattle comes on more when air is on, maybe(?) Thought at first to be worn/loose shocks, but with all the A/C comments, wondering if condenser is failing and making grinding noise-- RPM drop? Note: Air bolws VERY cold!? Report Abuse

great justin , 05/19/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful never have had a problem with my aztek. runs great. a few things have gone wrong. but i got the car with 150k. should have gotten a bigger motor. but i can't complain. i know everyone thought they were ugly but i think they're one of the nicer mid level cars GM built. Report Abuse

It got a bad rap Mina , 07/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful At first I thought it was just plain ugly! Then I drove it and bought it, needing a car NOW. Fun to drive, great U-turns, comfortable, enough features. New engine at 72,000 miles - a piston/cylinder spring broke - but that's the only problem. 26 mpg on trips - really good for the space we had. Seating was good, even used the tent and mattress once (we're older). Liked having shoulder belt in middle of back seat. Disgusted that Pontiac/GM didn't have a comparable sized replacement, now in 2007 Rendezvous. Like that, but, again, discontinued. Report Abuse