2022 Polestar 2 Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars

Slice , 03/30/2022 Launch Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

Positives: Acceleration, Trim package with leather, handling all really nice . The car feel like a rocket on air . It is truly a superb driving car. Negatives : compartment space. It is a little spartan with little room to store stuff inside. It takes some getting used to. The iPad has some minor glitches. The two year battery America is nice if you can find a station with working chargers. And once that app is working it is a great bargain to charge there . The dealership was great and charge America customer service is also great .