Consumer Rating
(16)
1994 Plymouth Sundance Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Sundance for Sale
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Sundance for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Sundance gets a motorized passenger shoulder belt and CFC-free air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Sundance.

5(12%)
4(63%)
3(19%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
3.8
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Of The Best
Rick,02/07/2009
I have owned many, many cars and trucks over the years, but this one takes the trophey! This lil car has served greatly and now I am givining it to my Son in law to use because his car has died and he needs a good dependable car to get to work and back. I was the second owner of the car and for paying $5000 for it back in 1998 was alot to me, but as I look back now, well worth every penny. I never had a problem with it! it had great power and super gas milage (35 mpg) with that 5 speed... It handled great! Kept it tuned, changed the oil, and gave her a bath, and she treated me well! Even in the Sub-Zero temps in Wisconsin, Started every time. Now I passed her on, and she continues........
Plymouth? More like Cadillac of Cars
Paul Baldasi,02/09/2010
I bought this car to get me too and from work with 112 000km on it. It skips into 2nd gear with big whine on the tranny. It dosent always shift into 4th gear if I can get it up to 80km/h that is. It has always gotten me to work on time thou. Only had to replace one radiator and there does seem to be an alignment problem causing odd tire wear on the front wheels. Currently still driving it with 170000Km+ on her.
sundance value
DJ Kenney,02/27/2002
Very reliable. 4 cylinder engine economical. Drivers side air bag. Interior in good shape. Exterior, good. Very minimal rust, no accidents, front left fender replaced, back into when parked. Now at 141,000 miles....
they killed this car
shina,04/14/2002
It probably was a good vehicle at the time. I have owned numerous Plymouth vehicles before and none ran this badly. The head was cracked in 4 places then the catalyc converter went kapoot. Maybe it was where I bought it from. Although it started everyday this winter.
See all 16 reviews of the 1994 Plymouth Sundance
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Plymouth Sundance

Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance Overview

The Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance is offered in the following submodels: Sundance Hatchback. Available styles include Duster 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, and Duster 4dr Hatchback.

