Used 2001 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews
A little about my car and a comment on another post.
I purchased my 2001 used from a private seller. It had 120,000 miles and I only paid $500 for it. It was non - running the problem turned out to be bad battery terminals a easy fix for about $4. I love my car, its quick and sporty, handles well and seems to be well built and very reliable requiring only standard maintenance, something that most people simple forget or dont care to do. My only complaint is I wish the center console was bigger.
2001 Plymouth Neon A LOT OF LITTLE CAR
The little Plymouth Neon is fun to drive, feels very solid on the road, and in general has a well designed interior. For a compact car, it has remarkable interior room for 4 adults, and the back seats fold down to allow more truck originated space. It's probably the best little car I've ever driven.
Good Car
I bought my 01 Neon a year and a half ago or so and I have loved it. My Neon was really basic, no power windows or other options but it was really reliable. I only replaced the battery and the tires on it so maintenance was low. I bought used but had regular service and it treated me well. A/C and heat worked perfectly. 2.0 liter gave it extra kick for a 4 cyl. Inside room was quite large for the size of the car, back seat spacious for compact car. I wrecked it and have to buy a new car but would get another Neon anytime.
STILL a good car!
I purchased my 2001 Neon new in November 2000 and kept it for more than eight years. It was the stickshift LX model, and I added a Chrysler-brand cruise control. Other than routine maintenance, the only service it needed was when the engine computer went into an error state. The car was still driveable and I drove it to the dealership, which repaired it under the emissions warranty even though the car had over 60000 miles on it at the time. The only negative I have to say about the car is that it's a little too low-slung; very easy to scrape the front end on sloped driveways. I sold the car to my 16-yr old niece last year, and she loves it-- it's STILL a good car!
dodge makes fun happen
i bought this car as a daily driver and have since turned it in to a street machine i can easily beat cars that cost more and the have a higher hp rateing. it is a fun car and plan to own the new srt-4 also.
