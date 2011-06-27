Used 1996 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews
I love my car!
I love my car. The one and ONLY time it didn't start was when the battery died. I've never had any other problems than that. I love everything about the car. I love the color, the look of the car, the handling, smooth ride, etc.
I'm thinking about another one
I deliver newspapers in this thing 7 days a week for 7 months at least 120 miles a day 2-4 straight hours or more plus the running I do during the day. I've put one turn signal, and one a/c pump in it (which still doesnt help how weak it is) the light switch kept burning out and my speedometer rarely moved, but those problems are under conrol now. I pay close attention to my gas 28+ which for how I drive is great it does need oil every 3-4 days but its never left me stranded on my route after speeding 3 hours straight. Trans getting shoddy and the braking system getting weak I have a feeling im the one to blame for that. Definitely a bang for your buck but be careful not all Neons are made the same
Cheap unreliable car
I bought this car and it was a clean looking car and at the time, it seemed reliable. But two months later, the air conditoner stopped working and the car started dying, not to mention the speedometer also went out. Fixed the problem with the car dying, but not the speedometer or air conditoner. I've also had to replace a motor mount recently, but that still has not completely fixed the car. Altogether, I've spent over $400 in repairs but it hasn't really repaired much. I would recommend if you want a good, dependable car to stay away from a Neon.
Disappointment
Bought this car brand new, ordered from the factory back in '95. Thought it would be a fun and reliable car to own for a family of three. Fun, yes. Reliable? Uh, no. Here's a brief list of problems: -Numerous battery replacements -Leaking seal in trunk -Water accumulates in tail light lens -Speed sensor shorting out left me and family stranded during Christmas vacation -ABS gave out -Head gasket replaced twice, still leaks -Instrument panel works intermittently -Water pump and AC compressor needed replacing...And on, and on...and on. Finally giving up and trading it in (if they'll even take it) on a new 2009 Honda CR-V.
junk
My daughter bought this car when she turned 16. We thought it would get her through high school before she would have to buy another. Only a month after she got it the headgasket started to leak, then the water pump went out, the electrical in the dash keep shorting out, the drivers window track broke. This car is hopeless and only had 101,000 miles on it thought for sure she would get at least 30,000 more before it fell apart.I would never buy another neon.
