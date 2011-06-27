Used 1990 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

The Best Car I Will Ever Own Delana , 06/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Plymouth Laser RS was my first car. It had the best sound system and gas milegage you could ever ask for. I am a college student and I drove everywhere and that car only needed 14.00 once every two weeks to fill it up. It was a very realible car and ran great. Exterior wise it was a metallic blue that was very intriging. The shape of it was very mezmorizing and the interior of it was very nice too. The car itself was very good in rain and snow. I honestly could not have asked for a better car. I would honestly recommended this car to anyone. It is a great sports car for a great price! Report Abuse

It's a DSM Dragonfire , 07/16/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This DSM, like all, need lots of attention. The car can be troublesome when puting upgrades in, bolt on or otherwise. You will always want to have patience with this car. The only other problem is that the backseat isn't very useable. Other than that, The Plymouth Laser is a fun car to drive and one that you will get noticed in.

1990 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo Braden LLerenas , 05/30/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a few year but i just bought a rebuilt engine for it last fall anyway I love this car Its fun to drive and pretty reliable

My first new car I bought Michael , 02/07/2019 RS 2dr Hatchback 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It was nearly 30 years ago but I remember how I loved the car and took great care of it. Now I'm thinking of finding another one to purchase. If I do I'll be sourcing a different engine for it with better horsepower and torque and most likely a 1992 with AWD. The issue mine had was the timing belt broke 3 times in the first 70k miles. The first break was at 40k miles and the whole motor had to be replaced under warranty. It was a great handling car though and loads of fun to drive fast through the corners. I also had a 94 RS & 96 Eclipse turbo but they didn't handle the curves like the first generation DSM Lasers. Hmm I may try to squeeze a 6 cylinder Ecoboost turbo with 385 HP in one. 😀 Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value