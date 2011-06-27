Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3790 lbs.3700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
