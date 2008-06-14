Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me
Minivan Mom,06/14/2008
I have driven this car for 10 years-shuttling kids to games, stuffing it with people and gear for long distance trips, and doing the local errands. I'm about to downsize (no more kids at home!) and am surprised that smaller cars do not offer the level of comfort of the minivan. This car has a smooth ride, great seating and vision. Good vehicle for teaching teens to drive. There are tons of places to store stuff. No reliability issues other than usual wear and tear.