Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg16/22 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3602 lbs.3602 lbs.3989 lbs.
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Metallic Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
