Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me

This is the second AWD Plymouth Minivan that I"ve owned. The previous one a1991. It is too bad that Chrysler is no longer making AWD available on the 2005 models. These are excellent all weather vehicles and by far more useful than any SUV out there. I'm surprised the automotive press did not heap more praise on these totally capable vehicles. Besides the typical belts and hoses I've had 50,000 miles of trouble free use and now have 158,000 miles on it. It will still make someone a good winter car as I'm replacing it with a'97 Town & Country LXI AWD with less miles. The major design flaw was the rear heater tubes that rust out. I replaced them twice.

