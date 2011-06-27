Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Consumer Reviews

1993 Plymouth Colt Stephanie Allen , 06/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned and I bought it new back in 1993. I have never had a car so reliable and so good on gas usage. It is too bad that they do not produce these cars anymore. It is so manageable to park and to manuver around town and felt very safe on the highway. I gave this car to my son today after putting on 184,500 miles. I am confident that he will enjoy this vehicle for many years before it's retirement. This review is a salute to a decade of great service from an adorable reliable friend. Report Abuse

Great versatile car/van JHommes105 , 11/15/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awesome, versatile car is the best of both worlds. Plenty of cargo space, great gas mileage and always dependable. Body integrity excellent. Very comfortable to drive. An awful lot of car for the money. It is a cross between a minivan, suv, compact car and station wagon. Everything rolled into one. Wish they still made them. I'd buy one in a heartbeat! Report Abuse

great car paul johnston , 10/13/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful it is a very reliable car.I avg 45 mpg in mixed driving but the rotors on the car get to hot and get warped been though two sets. Report Abuse