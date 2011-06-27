  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Colt
  5. Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Colt
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Colts for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Colt for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Economy/speed & fun in a little package

trimleyman, 07/31/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased from a friend in 1994 this little car with 5 speed transmission and AC was one of the best and most reliable vehicle I have had the pleasure to drive. It was my commute vehicle from deep in the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento 6 days a week (101 miles each way). This combination of mountain , highway , freeway and city driving proved what a fine little car Mitsubishi Motors had produced. It handled very well had great brakes and negotiated the switchbacks of CA162 at speed with ease. And prior to the introduction of the new gasoline of 1996 returned an amazing 44mpg in this combined and quite brutal driving. Required only fuel, oil & filter, brake pad & shoe, tires.

Report Abuse

Great first time car

Heath, 10/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car was a great first car for me. I got it my freshman year and college and drove it all over. It got super gas mileage and I never had an iota of a problem out of it. I just donated to a private school for them to auction it off for funds for the school. I hope someone gets the enjoyment out of it that I got.

Report Abuse

insane reliability

fredddd, 02/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

just wanted to tell anyone considering this car that I got 160,000 miles out of mine, over nine years, without having to pay for a single major repair (other than wear and tear items).

Report Abuse

Plymouth Colt

GWP, 04/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great little car for local driving around. Handles nice and has good pickup for such a small car. I am very happy with it. FANTASTIC on gas.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colts for sale

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles