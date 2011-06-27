Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Consumer Reviews

Not bad for a small car John Doe1999 , 08/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car does get me from point A to point B and more importantly back to point A. I have just done the basic tune ups and timing belt water pump and the car is still running with over 112k miles. Report Abuse

Ehh, not too bad I guess Lightening_Katana , 11/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Once I got my license about a year ago, my mom gave me this one and she got a new one. It's not too bad, it does get my from point A to point B. I suppose that's something. I've had a few problems, but nothing too serious. Report Abuse