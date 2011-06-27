Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim Consumer Reviews
My 3rd Acclaim
This is my 3rd Acclaim in about 10 years. I love these cars. They're reliable and excellent in the snow, not to mention inexpensive to operate and maintain.
My Best Used Car
This has been my best used car, for cost of upkeep,gas usage ,tires,all around good transportion, for the least cost per mile.
Karen's Acclaim
Very reliable V-6, 25 and 29mpg highway,20 in town. 200,000 miles the trans gave out. Repairs: 2 sets of front brakes, 1 set of rear brakes with wheel cylinders, Transmission at 77,000 miles (Chrysler covered it at 50/50) 2 tie rod ends (L&R), short fuel line 100,000+ miles the during routine hose and water pump replacment the water transfere tube under the intake replaced, alternater and starter at 125,000 and rear shocks, front struts still OK, ignition switch twice, cooling fan replace with after market. A/C worked until the last 15,000. Regular upkeep.
Grandparents Car
A decent car in its time. Mine now has almost 77,000 original miles. Original paint has peeled off the top side of the car and the interior fabric is faded, but the fabric is not worn, not torn, and the seats are in very good condition and comfortable. The comfort of the car is excellent. It is solid and quiet on the road. Other than normal consumable parts like brakes and tires, the engine has needed the head gasket to be replaced twice and the MAP and O2 sensors have failed once each.
Best value I've ever owned
I bought the car to pull a trailer as well as for transportation. 3 Kids drove car until they left home. Rebuilt transmission at 150,000 miles Car still in use at 270,000. Would love to get another at this value
