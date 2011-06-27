Used 1990 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
7 reviews
GOOD CAR

marybuggy, 07/10/2002
THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM IS A GOOD FAST CAR, THE CAR WILL NEVER PUT YOU DOWN THE ACCLAIM LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE STREET ROD I TELL YOU IF YOU GOING TO BUY YOUR KID A FIRST CAR BUY HIM A PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM LE.IF YOUR KID IS A HIGHT PERFORMACE CHILDBUY HIM THIS CAR NOTHING ELSE IF HE LIKES TO DRIVE FAST AND QUICK BUY AN ACCLAIM. THE PLYMOUTH ACCLAIM SHOULD HAVE A PERFECT RATING ON RELIABILITY AND ELECTRIC STUFF LIKE THAT,THE ACCLAIM FITS FIVE PEOPLE JUST LIKE A LS 400 WOULD COMFATIBLE,I HAVE TESTED THIS CAR,THIS CAR DOES 0TO60 IN LIKE 5SECONDS

good car

d.ponder, 07/06/2002
good car for the money 2.5 good engine but a little under powered

Excellent sleeper

MoparMan58, 11/04/2003
One fine automobile - another MoPar hit - overlooked in the marketplace

GoingAndGoing

BillMe, 12/27/2003
We could always count on this car with very little time in the shop. Plenty of room throughout the car. Great for shopping or traveling and with 23mph city and 28 highway not too expensive to use. Yes the valves tap but they've been tapping for 60 thousand miles with no problem. My wife loves it and had it repainted last year. The original paint job was coming off but with the new color it's almost like new.

170000 and still going!

carnut1000, 02/09/2004
I love this car! I've owned it for 10 years with no major repairs. Yes, the paint peeled horribly but I had it repainted and it looks like new. This car is very comfortable and roomy for a small car. It knocks a little upon start-up but it has done this since I bought the car. It burns a little oil but not so much that I must add oil between oil changes. For a 14 year old car, it still gets 30 mpg on the highway. It has lots of get-up-and- go. I have taken care of this car and it has taken care of me.

