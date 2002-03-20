Used 1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale Near Me
- 208,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
- 158,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
oldskindaguy,03/20/2002
I needed a car to drive everyday.A car that could handle dreadful gravel roads in the country EVERY day.A worthless Honda would never handle the job.What did I see most on the road-Oldsmobiles.I have neighbours who own Olds 88's or the identical Buick Lesabre.Most of them have 325,000km and up.I wanted a car with a great reputation for its age, decent gas mileage and luxury.So I bought a 1990 Olds88(136,000km).I love it.Its loaded with features you won't find on a new car.Air ride,Digital Dash & ClimateControl,CD, p.seats, k.entry, BOSEspeakers.I wouldn't trade it if someone paid me to!GM sold millions and theres' still millions on the road today.These cars should go down in history!