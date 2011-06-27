Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dream Car hehjr47 , 09/23/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I loved this car from the day it was introduced. I wanted this car the first time I saw it as it was the Pace Car for The Indy 500 that year. i did rebuild the entire fuel system 2 months after purchase as I was unsure of its condition. Since then it has been a very reliable and fun car to drive. I drove it to Florida (I live in Indiana) and this be hard to believe but I averaged almost 40mpg. The designers at Olds knew what they were doing. So, if you are an owner of one of these gems, hang onto it. It will be considered an antique in 3 years and since Olds has been phased out, not only will they retain their value but they will also been a sought after vehicle. Report Abuse

Be Leary HateMyOlds , 04/13/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been very problematic for me. I have replaced the transmission, alternator, computer components, and so on and so on. I had Toyotas before this and miss the reliability of them. I do not consider this a realible vehicle. Oh yea, expect to go through brakes alot too! Report Abuse

Nice Summer Cruiser Oldsragtopguy , 12/22/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a soundly-built, quiet automobile. Great pickup, decent gas mileage about 22 mpg. Bad side-blew timing belt, cost big bucks to get fixed, needed immediate brake attention. Love the car, plenty of interior room. Stereo could use more bass. Report Abuse

Not just another convertable Great Style , 05/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been very happy with my 93 Cutlass. It has great looks and draws many looks from other drivers. It has been reliable for me but the way Olds utilizes a subframe for the engine does make repairs costly. Reliability is always an issue of proper prevention and care. This car will be a collector in a few years with the end of Oldsmobile. Report Abuse