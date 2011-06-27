Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great, Long Lasting Car
My Cutlass is actually an SL and its an awesome car. I was a little cautious about buying it at first because it had quite a few miles on it but its now at 196,000 and the only major thing I've had to do with it is replace a blown head gasket. It leaks antifreeze occasionally but that's the only thing mechanically wrong with it. Its got good acceleration with its 3.1L V6 engine, although the automatic transmission seems to take its time "hunting" if you floor it. This car has very good handling too. I will probably drive it unil it dies and that could be a while.
The more features..the more to go wrong
I have never in my life put out so much hard earned money to keep a vehicle running as I have with my 92 Olds Cutlass Supreme Intl. From the climate control unit , the ECM module, poor brake design, transmission and oil pump leaks, power seats that quit for the no apparent reason, water leaks, sound system problems....the list goes one. In the 5 years I have owned this vehicle, I have invested approx 7500.00 in repairs. I should have known better ...
Way BIGGER than expected problems
In 20 months and less than 20,000 miles: Under 60,000 original miles. Expensive brakework ($570) Window switches replaced twice on Driver's side ($400). Cheap plastic. O Ring and Transmission now needs replacing. ($3,000?) Numerous stalling episodes. Still owe $4,000 on this car. Malfunctioning engine light goes on erroneously. Sensor problem. Huge turning space required. No passenger airbag or rear defrost. The car looks, feels terrific. Extremely comfortable to sit in and drive. A mechanics delight. Could own a mercedes for the repair bills. To a prospective buyer: BEWARE of Evil dogs that will bite U over and over.
very good car
can be used for normal purposes and racing
Got to take care of the car
I have had my Cutlass for over 7 years now, and put about 125000 miles on it. We have only had the normal maintenance done to the car. It is the best car I have ever owned.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner