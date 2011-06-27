Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great, Long Lasting Car John Kimble , 03/08/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My Cutlass is actually an SL and its an awesome car. I was a little cautious about buying it at first because it had quite a few miles on it but its now at 196,000 and the only major thing I've had to do with it is replace a blown head gasket. It leaks antifreeze occasionally but that's the only thing mechanically wrong with it. Its got good acceleration with its 3.1L V6 engine, although the automatic transmission seems to take its time "hunting" if you floor it. This car has very good handling too. I will probably drive it unil it dies and that could be a while. Report Abuse

The more features..the more to go wrong Oldsboy , 05/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have never in my life put out so much hard earned money to keep a vehicle running as I have with my 92 Olds Cutlass Supreme Intl. From the climate control unit , the ECM module, poor brake design, transmission and oil pump leaks, power seats that quit for the no apparent reason, water leaks, sound system problems....the list goes one. In the 5 years I have owned this vehicle, I have invested approx 7500.00 in repairs. I should have known better ...

Way BIGGER than expected problems his , 12/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful In 20 months and less than 20,000 miles: Under 60,000 original miles. Expensive brakework ($570) Window switches replaced twice on Driver's side ($400). Cheap plastic. O Ring and Transmission now needs replacing. ($3,000?) Numerous stalling episodes. Still owe $4,000 on this car. Malfunctioning engine light goes on erroneously. Sensor problem. Huge turning space required. No passenger airbag or rear defrost. The car looks, feels terrific. Extremely comfortable to sit in and drive. A mechanics delight. Could own a mercedes for the repair bills. To a prospective buyer: BEWARE of Evil dogs that will bite U over and over.

very good car vi_k_tor , 08/18/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful can be used for normal purposes and racing