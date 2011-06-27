  1. Home
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.5
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Cutlass

joe 155 joe 115, 04/04/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The best car i ever owned.



200,000

Old'sman, 09/15/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 100,000 miles all over the US Putting on another 100 grand. This has been a very comfortable freeway cruiser with enough sport to handle tough driving situations close cuts or parallel parking. I have taken this car through the paces. From blizzards and black ice to deserts, mountains and hard to reach terrain. Incredibly stable in all driving situations while still sports- car responsive. Newer version is the Alreo and seems true to form. I drove one a bit and felt right at home.



Best Car

best car, 02/20/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Thes is the best money that I have ever spent. I have over 300,000 miles on this car and it is very reliable. No one believes me, but it's true, I get 33 mpg on the highway. I've measured it repeatedly and it's true.



Mother Loves this Car

Richard B Cryer, 02/13/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my mother, recently. I replaced the "rear brakes", one of the low beam headlights, a signal bulb, and a trunk bulb. The car had 297,000 miles on it, when I bought it. It starts instantly with no hesitation, accelerates quickly, is good on gas, has lots of room inside, has huge trunk space, and is just a beautiful car. Oldsmobile did a great job when they designed this car. I would buy the car all over again, if it was still available. Thanks Oldsmobile for such a great car...



Int'l Series.....very few around

wwmeinc, 08/26/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have the 3.4L 24V DOHC engine which is great but the mech. problems are the most expensive to fix car I have seen. I just changed the Alt.(7hrs!);they had to take out the strut and even the dealership was surprised at how much work it was....they charged for 4 hours. It is a very nice car to drive and look at and with this engine it has the feel and strength of power under the hood. I bght it with low miles (67500) but unfortunately there was no mech. record log which at least would have given me some indication of the previous owner work. Which I believe was only oil changes.... Overall nice car if nothing breaks.


