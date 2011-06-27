Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

My Cutlass joe 155 joe 115 , 04/04/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The best car i ever owned. Report Abuse

200,000 Old'sman , 09/15/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 100,000 miles all over the US Putting on another 100 grand. This has been a very comfortable freeway cruiser with enough sport to handle tough driving situations close cuts or parallel parking. I have taken this car through the paces. From blizzards and black ice to deserts, mountains and hard to reach terrain. Incredibly stable in all driving situations while still sports- car responsive. Newer version is the Alreo and seems true to form. I drove one a bit and felt right at home. Report Abuse

Best Car best car , 02/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Thes is the best money that I have ever spent. I have over 300,000 miles on this car and it is very reliable. No one believes me, but it's true, I get 33 mpg on the highway. I've measured it repeatedly and it's true. Report Abuse

Mother Loves this Car Richard B Cryer , 02/13/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my mother, recently. I replaced the "rear brakes", one of the low beam headlights, a signal bulb, and a trunk bulb. The car had 297,000 miles on it, when I bought it. It starts instantly with no hesitation, accelerates quickly, is good on gas, has lots of room inside, has huge trunk space, and is just a beautiful car. Oldsmobile did a great job when they designed this car. I would buy the car all over again, if it was still available. Thanks Oldsmobile for such a great car... Report Abuse