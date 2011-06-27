Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

suggestions? defunctwarrior , 04/01/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful i bought this car thinking it was a gem, some of my family members had the same vehicle and it lasted a long time. i found one with a little rust and only 75k and snatched it up for 2500. 2 months afterwards it started idling really rough, eventually sputtering and stalling. mechanics said it was a mass airflow sensor. i replaced it and it ran fine for 4 days, then the same issue came back. it sounds like the idle bounces, and it has a whine in it. usually i call it a "death rattle" but i know this car has a lot of life left in it. any suggestions on what to look for as a far as repairs? Report Abuse

good work car andrew pnctmaerk , 10/07/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful had a 1993 buick 278000 miles olds same car hope i get as much

Good ol' car Jim Shorts , 05/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an amazingly reliable car. I purchased mine about 3 1/2 years ago with 150,000 on it, it now has over 195,000 and the only problems I've ever had were basic wear and tear (brakes, alternator, blower motor, etc.) While it doesn't have as much power as a Lamborghini, it still provides more than enough. Mileage is good, starts up every time, even at almost 200,000 miles. Not the easiest car to work on for the do-it-yourself person but not hard either. Headliner needed replacing when I bought it but it's a cheap problem.

i need help Scholtzy , 12/02/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car with 58K miles on it & about 8 months ago, i started having problems w/ it. It started sputtering one day & stalled out, & since that day it has not been reliable. While i am driving, it will stall & sometimes it sputters too. I can throw it into neutral & start it back up with out even stopping. Sometimes it will do this the whole ride, & sometimes it will only do it once or twice. If i start it up & let it run for about 15 mins before i drive it, it won't stall at all. I've had up to date oil changes since i got it, it was in perfect condition when i got it. Since these problems, i had the spark plugs changed, had 2 mechanics look @ it and they don't see anything wrong.