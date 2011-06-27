Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Sedan Consumer Reviews

I purchased this car in 1991. The car was great! Excellent gas millege, great stamina, great performance, everything was great! Then problems came around 1995. It started with a dead battery in winter of '95 I replaced it easily. Next, the paint job started peeling off in summer of that year I got a new paint job. The car was fine until January of '96. The car mysteriously dint start while I was trying to get home from work I spent over 5000 dollars fixing the car. When I got it working again, it died again! This time it wasn't as bad to fix. The car was downhill after that the seats started falling apart and the paint peeled again. In'97 it died and I couldn't get it started. I donated the car

jackalous , 02/04/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car right before I went into college and the dealership that I bought it from said that it had a Macco paint job and to watch out because these cars had notoriously rusted from the factory. BOY OH BOY was he right! I loved this car but the thing seemed to rust out from underneath me. And at about 115K miles, things seemed to just go horribly wrong with it. It would just stop once the car warmed up and I would have to let it cool down again before I could drive it. I have had it checked on the computer 6 times and they cant find anything wrong with it.