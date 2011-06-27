Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Sedan Consumer Reviews
great car! Until problems come.
I purchased this car in 1991. The car was great! Excellent gas millege, great stamina, great performance, everything was great! Then problems came around 1995. It started with a dead battery in winter of '95 I replaced it easily. Next, the paint job started peeling off in summer of that year I got a new paint job. The car was fine until January of '96. The car mysteriously dint start while I was trying to get home from work I spent over 5000 dollars fixing the car. When I got it working again, it died again! This time it wasn't as bad to fix. The car was downhill after that the seats started falling apart and the paint peeled again. In'97 it died and I couldn't get it started. I donated the car
Good Little Car--when it works!
I bought this car right before I went into college and the dealership that I bought it from said that it had a Macco paint job and to watch out because these cars had notoriously rusted from the factory. BOY OH BOY was he right! I loved this car but the thing seemed to rust out from underneath me. And at about 115K miles, things seemed to just go horribly wrong with it. It would just stop once the car warmed up and I would have to let it cool down again before I could drive it. I have had it checked on the computer 6 times and they cant find anything wrong with it.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Calais
Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner