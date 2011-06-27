Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great car for less $$$
This car is so underated, GM really made a winner out of its Calais line. I have the 2.5L and its lasted a good long 15 years with a lot of miles on it. Original engine and transmission with only a few repairs. I see other Calais's on the road so I know they are cars that are built to last. It won't be worth fixing when something major does go wrong, but I'm driving it till it dies and I have my fingers crossed that it lasts a couple more years or 20,000 more miles. It's been real reliable for me, only time it wouldn't start was when the starter died. I'm real happy with this car and not planning on replacing in the near future.
Don't buy the Quad 4!
This car was a lemon from the start, a good idea that was poorly executed. If you see one today DO NOT BUY IT! The Quad 4 engine was not built to last and if you need a replacement one it's $5000. More than the value of the car! Beware!
91 Olds 442
This was the HO Quad with FE3 suspension and 5 speed manual. Lots of guts 30 MPG highway and just plain fun to drive. Reliable and dependable.
Ol' Faithful
I've had this car for almost ten years now. I've put about 45,000 miles on it, and there were 70,000 to start. The only out-of-the-ordinary repair over those entire 10 years was a slipping torque converter, which was fixed for $20 once I finally found a mechanic who understood the problem. On the flip side, the car is rusting badly. I wish the exterior were as reliable as the engine.
Rust Bucket
This car has been reliable to say the least over the past year of ownership. However, it appears that oldsmobile did not think using quality metal to forge the car would be worthwhile seeing as there are numerous rust spost on the car, severe water leakage into the car, and other body damage caused by forces of nature. The car, as I said, has been reliable and served me well, but I might as well be driving a pond down the freeway when it rains.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Calais
Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner