Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Cutlass Calais
3.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car for less $$$

BrianWilliams, 08/17/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is so underated, GM really made a winner out of its Calais line. I have the 2.5L and its lasted a good long 15 years with a lot of miles on it. Original engine and transmission with only a few repairs. I see other Calais's on the road so I know they are cars that are built to last. It won't be worth fixing when something major does go wrong, but I'm driving it till it dies and I have my fingers crossed that it lasts a couple more years or 20,000 more miles. It's been real reliable for me, only time it wouldn't start was when the starter died. I'm real happy with this car and not planning on replacing in the near future.

Report Abuse

Don't buy the Quad 4!

spectromen, 04/15/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car was a lemon from the start, a good idea that was poorly executed. If you see one today DO NOT BUY IT! The Quad 4 engine was not built to last and if you need a replacement one it's $5000. More than the value of the car! Beware!

Report Abuse

91 Olds 442

Bob Norman, 04/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was the HO Quad with FE3 suspension and 5 speed manual. Lots of guts 30 MPG highway and just plain fun to drive. Reliable and dependable.

Report Abuse

Ol' Faithful

Vinnie, 07/30/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for almost ten years now. I've put about 45,000 miles on it, and there were 70,000 to start. The only out-of-the-ordinary repair over those entire 10 years was a slipping torque converter, which was fixed for $20 once I finally found a mechanic who understood the problem. On the flip side, the car is rusting badly. I wish the exterior were as reliable as the engine.

Report Abuse

Rust Bucket

Frederick, 08/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been reliable to say the least over the past year of ownership. However, it appears that oldsmobile did not think using quality metal to forge the car would be worthwhile seeing as there are numerous rust spost on the car, severe water leakage into the car, and other body damage caused by forces of nature. The car, as I said, has been reliable and served me well, but I might as well be driving a pond down the freeway when it rains.

Report Abuse
