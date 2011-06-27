Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Consumer Reviews

Love My Wagon mtndog , 06/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 36,000 mi and I average over 60,000 a yr. Since its a wagon, I've used it like a pickup truck hauling things. It has never quit and fully loaded with cargo, when I ask for speed to pass something, that V6 kicks in and GOES! It has 240,000 on it now. The AC unit went out a yr ago, and Ive never gotten it repaired but other than that, normal maintenance, ok maybe not so normal, it's gone about 3-4000 mi over for a LOF, but other than cutting the mileage, it still runs strong. Ave mileage on my commute is about 26-29 with new oil, and 23-25 with old oil. It has never left me stranded, and always starts even when its -20. Report Abuse

oldsmobile, cutless ciera CIERRA,CUTLESS , 11/19/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this has been a good car for us as we need to have one that is dependable.I have a scooter hoist on the back to carry my scooter as I am disabled Report Abuse

Excellent car turbine , 07/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great! I have had nly minor repairs as with any car that is driven. I have never had suh a reliable car in my life. Report Abuse

nightmare vehicle autos78 , 06/18/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I must be the only one to negatively comment on this car but it has not served us well. We had to repair the alternator, engine, ignition, transmission and replace the batterys 3 times turn signals 2 times and coolent compartment 1 time. It only had about 65k miles on it which is bad since this is a total figure. I could see the metal bars behind the seat cloth, the radio sounded bad even with good signal, and I could look down at the road through the rear passenger door. I even nicknamed it the Christmas car because when it did run the engine sounded like jingle bells. Report Abuse