Used 1992 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
mail route car
when aquired in great shape still great runs great Great car
1992 Olds Bravada
This vehicle has been so dependable, even with high mileage it still runs great and gets consistently 21mpg in all driving conditions and pulling a little box trailer. It isn't the best 4wd vehicle for when we hunt in rugged terrain BUT it has not left us in trouble. I would buy another 1992 again if I can find one with lower mileage. Mine has over 210,000 miles and is running great and we hope to get many more mile from it. The only complaint is that for our family of 5, it is small for long trips but we manage.
You can't kill it.
This vehicle is very reliable and still pulls 20 mpg. Maintenence over the past 150,000 miles includes an alternator change(which is a weak link on most GM vehicles, ball joints - you can't grease the top joint. Spark plug wires,rear u-joint, fuel filter, and muffler. The smart track works flawlessly in snow. Talk to the dealers, they don't see too many 92's shadowing the door for service. My only complaint when I first got the vehicle was body roll w/factory tires. Invest in Dunlop Radial Rovers or Michelin LTX's. I've had both. Michelins are queiter but pricy. The Bravada will handle much better and is safer in emergency manuvers.
