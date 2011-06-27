Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews
Up In The Air
I bought my Alero last year with 72,000 miles on it. I was loving it I thought it was a all around good car. Well it was until I started having this problem with the security system. Sometimes when I turn the car off, and go to start it again nothing happens except for the dash light coming on. I priced to fix and was told about $300 to 400 to fix. Besides that and the air drafts it's a nice car.
Nice cheap car
This car's nice. 3.4L v6 it has plenty of power. Good gas mileage 22 city 30 highway. I wish it had ABS or ETS but oh well. Good trunk space. Smooth drive. Poor quality though considering almost every 60degree v6 has a failing lower intake manifold gasket. I replaced mine once I got it around 77000 miles.
Great Great buy!!!
My car has 283000 miles and still going!! The horn doesnt work!! Only had to get general maintenance! ! Got to get another car because of the rust underneath!! Purchase the car in 2006 with 75000 miles
Straight Up Lemon
This car is junk and was made too fast. The only good thing is that I have not had any motor problems. The inside is garbage, my top light just fell down, my driver side window borke twice, sometimes it does not crank, the rubber around the windshield is continuing coming up. The worse of all the dash board is coming up and look all wrinkle. This car is a lemon and practically worthless. It had a nice body style and outer appeal but it toatal garbage. I will never buy another. I hate this car, there is a new problem with it constantly.
So So, Nothing Special
First off the brake design of this car is horrible. I've already had to put in new brake pads and have the rotors turned twice. The car has less than 50,000 miles on it. The gas mileage varies from 22 to 30 depending on oil changes, driving conditions...etc. Its seats aren't really that comfy and the interior looks cheap. You definitely pay for what you get. I won't ever by another GM, next time it's a Honda or Toyota.
