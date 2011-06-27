Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan Consumer Reviews

A good first car, does have some known issues. n8ech , 09/18/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful We have two Alero's in our family. Our daughter drives an 01, and I just pickes up an 02 for our son. The Alero is a decent sized comfortable car with quite a few amenties for the money. We paid $4800 for the 01 with 74k 1 owner, and $3700 for the 02 with 55k one owner as well I should add the 02 has some hail damage and needed the lower intake gasket replaced. Both have leather and a power driver seat. Given a choice, the 3.4L V6 is the better engine even considering the gasket issue. I am getting 30 mpg highway Report Abuse

rides great.. WHEN ITS NOT NEEDING REPAIRS. laura t , 06/22/2017 GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful BEWARE!! There are SO many issues with car that just about every one ever made seems to have. Warning indicator Lights on dash are always ON - Electric Windows always breaking & costly to repair. Rear Exhaust manifold gasket will go before 60K miles (& more than once from what ive been told).. I have only 55K miles on mine and am currently saving for this $700 repair now.. Also car having a starting problem again.. 110th time.. have replaced battery, alternator, starter, and still wont start. ALSO beware the "pass-lock" system.. shuts your entire car down for 10 min at a time and actually SHUTS YOUR vehicle down from stating for exactly 10 min,,. and you never know when it will happen..GM SHOULD HAVE RECALLED THIS ENTIRE LINE BACK IN 2002-2004 WHEN IT SETTLED IN COURT A CLASS ACTION SUIT BUT DID NOT ISSUE RECALLS ON ANYTHING EXCEPT THE IGNITION SWITCH! Safety Technology Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 Oldsmobile Alero 2.2l 225,000 ! zyborg , 06/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in 2002, retailed for $17,450 came with the new ecotec 2.2 L with manual transmission, standard ABS, 4 wheel disk brakes, 4 wheel independent suspension, AC, CD Radio. After rebates and previous olds rebate purchased for $11,400. After 225,000 the 4 cyl engine still runs like new. I beat the crap out of the suspension with my daily commute gravel roads, potholes, high and low speed driving, bent a couple of rims. I love cornering in the car. I leave trucks and others behind. The car is well balanced with the 4 cyl 5 speed manual handles like a European car. Thats because it was designed for the European market. Report Abuse

Luv my Alero brenda23 , 01/01/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Alero...been driving Alero's since 1999. I love the stylish looks and feel of this car! It zips around town (3.4 6 cyl) with ease and love how it handles, especially on tight curves. Like the dashboard layout - easy to reach stereo and controls. Quality car! Report Abuse