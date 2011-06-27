  1. Home
Used 1998 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love my Achieva

cls, 04/21/2006
I have put 55,000 miles on my car in addition to the 40,000 that it had when I acquired it. I have replaced the brakes (normal wear) and the battery. That's all! This car gets 30 (yes, 30) miles per gallon and has as much power and pickup as anyone will need. The transmission is smooth and nothing has given me any trouble. It doesn't have the cool factor of other cars, but its cost of ownership is really affordable and so far it is safe and reliable. PS I live / drive in Massachusetts so if a car survives here it can survive anywhere!

Great Car

lightning95, 04/13/2009
My achieva is the greatest gas mileage car I have owned yet, I did a minor tune up on it and I get great gas mileage

My baby

donnamc55, 07/18/2003
I love my Acheiva.....I was in an accident in 2000,I was stopped at a red light and someone hit me from behind and then I hit the car in front of me...so the car was like an accordian..had close to 9,000 damage. But I got it back good as new. The only problems since then was the replacement of the passenger right side window power moter, alternator, and battery.

This Is a Great Car

papaB, 12/11/2004
Except for my '64 Mustang this is the best fun car I have owned. Space, reliability and comfort . Too Bad they dont make them anymore . Never had any problems.

Great Car

SRB, 12/04/2006
This car has been a fun car to drive, but I have had some problems with it. One being that the struts went out, that cost a pretty penny but the car was owned before and driven hard. I have had some electrical problems one being no hazard lights and the other with the automatic windows - only the front goes down and the driver's side lock dosn't lock with the automatic lock. Other than these issues, this car has been very good to me and is reliable, even though there were problems that I needed to adjust to.

