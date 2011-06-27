Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

Lila XxKilr0yxX , 05/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a used dealer once I graduated high school. Once I found the car on the lot I knew I had to have it, but I was a little afraid because it had around 150,000 miles when I bought it. Now after years of driving for work, school and whatever else she is still running strong. The car has 227,000 miles right now I have not had to replace anything too major, the most expensive thing I have replaced was the memory chip for the computer. I love this car, and it is extremely reliable still to this day. Bottom line is if you can find a used Achieva do not be afraid if it has high miles but sounds great, I listened to mine and it has gotten me this far. Report Abuse

ups and downs brett favre fan4 , 07/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful purchased in october of '97. saw car in showroom and fell in love with it. problems started out early. In november of that year, the engine burst into flames while parking. I got the fire out with a mountain dew. luckily the 30 day warrenty was still in effect. so i got a new engine. I had the car until '05 and it ran great. It ran from Milwaukee to Chicago at least 100 times in its life span. unfortunatly, it suddenly just died. My mechanic couldnt start it, I couldnt start it. Worst of all, it only had 98,000 miles on it. All in all it was a great car to me. I really miss it.

My First Car firstcarreview04 , 06/28/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva with about 80,000 miles three years ago. It has taken me from the West Coast to the East Coast twice. All I can say is that this car is very well built. It feels solid, has excellent safety features, and gets extremely good gas mileage for an American car (particularly on the highway). The twin cam engine is quite powerful and was easily able to tow a u-haul trailer from South Carolina to New Mexico. The ride is very comfortable. This car is extremely reliable. I have left it for about a month without running it and it started up with no problems. With regular maintenance only minor repairs are required.

I Love This Old Car teddy13 , 08/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought in 1998. It was a rental car. It has had some problems, like ones I have already read: all but one window is not working, engine cuts out when on "C" in winter, metal trim falling off, front end banged up by a hit and run so does not look so good. I have to make sure it is above "c" otherwise will die. Comfortable and fun to drive. I prefer to drive this one around town rather than my 2003 Jeep. Good gas mileage. Have had to replace battery and alternator, but that's about it. Have over 92K miles on it and it is still reliable. But due to its age and miles, I don't drive this car on out of town trips.