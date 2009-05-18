Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva
17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.2
Report abuse
XxKilr0yxX, 05/18/2009
I bought this car from a used dealer once I graduated high school. Once I found the car on the lot I knew I had to have it, but I was a little afraid because it had around 150,000 miles when I bought it. Now after years of driving for work, school and whatever else she is still running strong. The car has 227,000 miles right now I have not had to replace anything too major, the most expensive thing I have replaced was the memory chip for the computer. I love this car, and it is extremely reliable still to this day. Bottom line is if you can find a used Achieva do not be afraid if it has high miles but sounds great, I listened to mine and it has gotten me this far.
- 2020 Acura RLX