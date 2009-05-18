Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale Near Me

I bought this car from a used dealer once I graduated high school. Once I found the car on the lot I knew I had to have it, but I was a little afraid because it had around 150,000 miles when I bought it. Now after years of driving for work, school and whatever else she is still running strong. The car has 227,000 miles right now I have not had to replace anything too major, the most expensive thing I have replaced was the memory chip for the computer. I love this car, and it is extremely reliable still to this day. Bottom line is if you can find a used Achieva do not be afraid if it has high miles but sounds great, I listened to mine and it has gotten me this far.

Read more