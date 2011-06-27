Used 2013 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
2008 Xterra Experience
Bought an 18' runabout w/ trailer so traded-in a 2004 RAV4 for a used (14kmi) Xterra in 2008. Couldn't be happier. Plenty of power and tows very well. Mileage? Average 19mpg with 16 the lowest and 24 the highest. Very practical load carrying. RAV4 very noisy. When I rep laced the tires I didn't care about longevity and asked for the quietest tires available. The Xterra has very little road noise. Interior is basic with little gingerbread, thus no trim to fall off or rattle. I'm a Zen kind of guy and wish to keep things simple. There is only 63000 miles on it but when it comes time to buy a new car I'll seriously consider another Xterra (assuming Nissan stills builds them). Sold the Xterra in August of 2017 and immediately regretted it but after over 8 years of ownership it was time. It had just over 100k miles on it. Excellent exterior finish and the durable interior fabrics were close to new. Even though Nissan no longer produces them I still briefly considered buying a later model, but chose instead to buy a new car of another make. The Xterra was just the right car for me at the time and would buy one again under the same circumstances.
A little package of dynamite!
I received a 2013 Nissan Xterra "Off Road" 4WD as a birthday gift in 2013. It has been by far the best vehicle i have owned! Living in California you will hardly need your 4WD for snow. However i have rental property in South Lake Tahoe which gets lots of snow. Driving this vehicle on a paved road, dirt road or snow was truely enjoyable. This vehicle never let me down when i was on the road. Other than the normal maintenance I never had to spend extra money getting something fixed! A few years ago I moved to Oregon, Off Grid!! My Xterra was wonderful! Then one day on my way into town on a dirt road, apparently I had a rear tire blowout! I rolled my poor Xterra 4 times! I had my seatbelt on as us usual! I came out of that with not even a scratch, but all of the side airbags deployed! Both passenger and driver side! I miss my Xterra greatly! Bought a new 2016 Jeep Renegade but have been so disappointed in it that I am looking for a used Xterra!!
What a pleasant surprise!
A senior, 77, looking for the right mix of comfort, convenience, utility & economy with less gadgetry than most; the xTerra turned out to be a perfect combo. A retired vet, my first ever non US car, totally impressed and sorry to say, shame on US car mfgrs.
This is one great car!!
I'm not sure what happened to the vehicle in the review that went thru the car wash but this is my second XTerra. First one 2001 and I put 165,000 miles on it in 10 years...the only major repair exhaust manifold ($750) and a clutch slave repair ($500) In Nov 2014 because I heard Nissan was going to eliminate the XTerra I bought a new one - v6 6-speed manual transmission. This thing has sports car performance - speed limit in Colorado is 75...you can downshift from 6th to 5th at 75 with no problems. Off-road and in the snow an XTerra competes with the best of them. I now have 32k on it with no repairs, no maintenance other than oil changes. Solid road car which we drive from Denver to Santa Fe and Taos about twice a year including a long trip to Arkansas. Gas mileage where additives are not present (OK, AR, etc) gets 22-24.
Horrible Experience
A month after I bought an Xterra, I took it through the car wash and water came through the roof. I took it in to get serviced and it ended up needing a major repair to the roof. Nissan ended up offering to repurchase the vehicle per the terms of the CO lemon law. They subtracted $945 for usage which I thought was a lot for 2 months of driving. They also refused to refund a few items on the purchase agreement saying they were Ânon NissanÂ items. The arbitrations woman, Denise C., claimed that Nissan and the dealership were different entities and was very rude and difficult throughout the process of me trying to recoup my money.
