Used 2011 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews

PRO-4X is awesome outdoorzman , 01/03/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I picked the PRO-4X model and it's awesome. It's rugged and capable without sacrificing practibility. The V6 is very strong and the ride is very smooth. It has lots of little cubby holes and nets for storage. I like the fabric of the interior as well as the material in the rear cargo area. It should be very easy to clean. The top rack is very nice and it's also got a little storage area up there as well. The mileage isn't great and the back seats could be easier to get in and out of but it's an off-road SUV and I really didn't expect it to be any different. I picked this vehicle over the FJ because it was more practical for my needs. Take a look and I promise you will like it. Report Abuse

Great SUV thisnthat3 , 09/26/2013 S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've had a number of different SUV brands over the years, this by far is the best. It is a "true" SUV not a crossover, lots of space & just generally a great fun car to drive. Very reliable, have driven back & forth down South a few times w/o any problems whatsoever. It was a year old, certified new when purchased. UPDATE: Have now owned this car 7 years & its still runs as if brand new. Only regular maintenance performed, oil changes, tires, etc. Otherwise car runs great, no problems. Would definitely purchase another, unfortunately cars are changing each year and can't say the newest ones are made as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV with crappy tires vjx , 08/16/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Love everything about the Xterra except the tires. First time 4 wheeling lost a tire. Can't understand why they put jelly bean tires on an otherwise rugged SUV. Soft tires also contribute to poor gas mileage. If you can afford it, switch the tires out ASAP. Report Abuse

This is my 2nd Xterra shoodoobee , 06/06/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2001 Xterra XE with 108k miles for 2011 Xterra SE about 1 month ago. This is a solid, safe SUV. The 2011 is very comfy, but there are some things I wish it had for the cost: a temperature gauge, a decent stereo, carpeted cargo area (otherwise EVERYTHING slides around), power seats, multi-CD changer, Sirius radio, and - better/different interior upholstery and plastic. Even a drop water stains these seats. It didn't on the 2001, but it does on the 2011. And the plastic console collects every piece of dust because it has a softer material. It really is annoying how much it collects and retains dust, hair, etc. Drive-wise, it's solid, fairly quiet, and does well in the mountains. Report Abuse