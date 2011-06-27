Used 2008 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

CAN'T SAY ENOUGH! graysith , 05/25/2014 X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful After major disappointment with my previous 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, I turned to Nissan's Xterra, and will never turn back. In the 5-1/2 years that I've owned mine I've had no trouble other than a cracked in-tire air pressure sensor, but that's it. Drives great, super in snow and weather, dependable, trustworthy and comfortable. I needed something able to get through IA blizzard conditions; this baby does it! Have 113K miles on her (80% highway), and plan on keeping "Bear" for at least double that! No regrets whatsoever; I highly recommend Nissan for quality, performance, strength and durability. Leaves Jeep floundering in the dust, let me tell you that! *Update* It is now 2016, and the Xterra has 146K miles on her. Still going strong at eight years old! Replaced a rear wheel wheel assembly when mine loosened and eventually forced the ABS to kick in all the time, but that's it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Off road ready, but still stock petarvn1 , 03/01/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought certified 2 years ago, Our Xterra has seen dirt, water, and 110 on it's speedometer. We had no problems driving it on light offroad courses, and it's big enough to seat 4 in the back (please dont do it though!) The MPG's aren't too good, but it's good enough for what it is. Surprised at it's speed, though, since it outsprints most family sedans to 60, and the 21+ gallon tank will last you 350-ish miles. Biggest problem are the rear seats. The front ones are soft, and big, but the rear bench feels just like that. a park bench. don't spend more than 4 hours in the back of it, or your back will hurt. Report Abuse

Great Truck Ankur , 07/22/2015 X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased mine in 2009 with 17000 Miles on it. Today I am at 174000 miles and still going strong. Not best fuel economy but with 4wd, that is what you expect. Only repairs have been bad bearings on front. Aside from that all routine maintenance. Just replaced the full suspension recently and the ride is much better now. The older it get, the move vibrations you feel, but mainly over 70 mph. Really vibrates after 80 mph, tried wheel balancing several time, breaks and alignments, but i think it is just its age now. Would recommend the truck, but am hoping they redesign soon before i buy another car. I am looking at 4 runners due to much better fuel economy on 4wd versions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CA in TX CA in TX , 02/14/2018 S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Research SMOD before buying this year model. If it's been taken care of, or has not happened, just put in a new radiator and you should be good to go for quite some time. Timing chain guides start wearing out around 125k and is an expensive endeavor. Never been stranded by this vehicle, and love the abilities. More functional aftermarket stereos are easy to add, giving you some of the newer technology. My technology rating is 5 star because I added a $300 Pioneer head unit and have the best of all those features (Apple CarPlay, hands-free talk, navigation, etc). Down in South Texas, I have no rust. Recently had to do valve cover gaskets and cam position sensor. The heater core hose plastics seem to deteriorate at around 8-10 years. It's easy and inexpensive to fix that if you catch it before it breaks. Vehicle has good power, and is pretty nimble. As of 10/2019 there was a failure on the rear differential. While the vehicle still drove, it was becoming noisy, and the rear axle felt as though it was dragging. Entire assembly was replaced by dealership at a pricey $2900, but it drives like a new car now. At 12 years old now, I think some of these issues come with the territory. Still happy overall with my Xterra and no plans to part with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse