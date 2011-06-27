Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews

Xterra has stood up to my bad habits, Great Truck plmr747 , 09/17/2013 XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 46 of 46 people found this review helpful This vehicle had been through the mill, I have put 250,000 miles on it and replaced the tires twice, changed the oil lots and now have to replace the rear shocks. Along with driving constantly in bad weather, I have towed very heavy equipment and up to 23' boats on a regular basis. I have the 3.3 in it which makes it a bit of a slug off the line, but the power is there when you need it. (well geared) While not towing I get around 28 mpg and can go from Kingston On. to Boston Mass. on 1 tank of fuel. Report Abuse

Xterra the best car ever javier , 10/16/2010 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought my xterra new and use it for work and do a lot of driving . I have 210,990 miles and do all the required maint. Oil every 4-5000 miles. Trans fluid every 50k. Tune-up was done at 150k w/timing belt. Didn't need water pump but changed it anyway. Shocks (factory stock at 40k not that good ) but since then) kyb's no prob!The only prob is break dust on front rims, hard to keep clean. Breaks every 30k easy to do my self. Engine strong overall very strong .

300,000 miles xt200k , 06/23/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful routine maintenance goes a long way nothing major brakes-rotors-belts-fluids and lots of gas and tires bought new 2003

Good SUV Startup vehicle Hunter228 , 05/29/2004 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I just got my X-Terra, I drove it to the Grand Canyon. While it could only do 60MPH going uphill, on the flat road it handled very well, for a 4 cyl. It was comfortable to ridee in it. Roomy for all my gear, fuel consuption was very good when speeds were kept to at least 75MPH. Doing 80 - 90MPH and your fuel consuption will still not be too bad. While more power would be great, all and all the X-Terra (4cyl)is not a bad investment for what you get.