Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
Xterra has stood up to my bad habits, Great Truck
This vehicle had been through the mill, I have put 250,000 miles on it and replaced the tires twice, changed the oil lots and now have to replace the rear shocks. Along with driving constantly in bad weather, I have towed very heavy equipment and up to 23' boats on a regular basis. I have the 3.3 in it which makes it a bit of a slug off the line, but the power is there when you need it. (well geared) While not towing I get around 28 mpg and can go from Kingston On. to Boston Mass. on 1 tank of fuel.
Xterra the best car ever
I bought my xterra new and use it for work and do a lot of driving . I have 210,990 miles and do all the required maint. Oil every 4-5000 miles. Trans fluid every 50k. Tune-up was done at 150k w/timing belt. Didn't need water pump but changed it anyway. Shocks (factory stock at 40k not that good ) but since then) kyb's no prob!The only prob is break dust on front rims, hard to keep clean. Breaks every 30k easy to do my self. Engine strong overall very strong .
300,000 miles
routine maintenance goes a long way nothing major brakes-rotors-belts-fluids and lots of gas and tires bought new 2003
Good SUV Startup vehicle
I just got my X-Terra, I drove it to the Grand Canyon. While it could only do 60MPH going uphill, on the flat road it handled very well, for a 4 cyl. It was comfortable to ridee in it. Roomy for all my gear, fuel consuption was very good when speeds were kept to at least 75MPH. Doing 80 - 90MPH and your fuel consuption will still not be too bad. While more power would be great, all and all the X-Terra (4cyl)is not a bad investment for what you get.
T's "Terra"
I LOVE IT! I LOVE IT! I've driven Nissans before and I always said that I would get another one. I went to the dealership to get an Altima and left with an Xterra. It is SHARP,CUTE and I know for a fact that all nissans are dependable. I have been looking at the Xterra since it came out in 2000. I have always adored it. It has great storage the seats letting down was also a perk. To me, it's a step down from the Armada. Yes, I said it. I have teenage and a school age children, plus a dog and we all love it. Try cruising in it on a pretty Spring day and everybody has a window. Then you will know what you are missing. This is 1 SUV that is worth the money. I chose this over Honda HAPPILY!!!
