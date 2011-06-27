Used 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews
2017 Versa My First Car
I went to Nissan looking to see what kind of car I could afford. I was not expecting to walk out and get into a new car! However, the car was suggested to me since it would be my first car. I have learned a lot about the Versa since I have had it for about 2 1/2 months. The car is comfortable the storage space is roomy especially for the back seats. The engine is noisy but the car runs smoothly and has no problems manuevering in and out of traffic, parking spots etc. I understand it is a subcompact vehicle, so it will feel a little tight if you are taller person ( I am 5'9") but someone who is 6'5" has driven it and was comfortable while driving a lengthy distance(the seat had to be leaned back,)
2017 Nissan Versa S.
Great little car. lots of interior & trunk room. 39 plus MPG around town. Does get blown around a little when it's windy or on highway passing big trucks.
Get car to build credit
I got my 2017 Nissan Versa back in March of this year, my biggest complaint is about the dealership that sold me the car. But I am not reviewing this major Dallas dealership, I am reviewing the car. I had been renting cars a lot, one of the rentals I drove was a Versa. I loved driving the rental so very much that I had to buy one. In the city I am averaging over 31 miles per a gal. I went over 1244 shortly after buying buying it and it was awesome. Talking about handling, it has great response tight steering, great acceleration. Great car if you are a collage student, adult with out kids, over all I can not complain. It does have engine noise, but for the price it is not to bad. Now I have told that the first time it needs major work to go ahead and trade it in or when it got over 120,000 miles on it.
reliable transportation
this is not a sports car but it is reliable transportation for a low price. handles winter weather conditions and city driving very well
Don't be averse to a Versa
Shop for best price with a reputable Dealer. I own a 2017 nissan versa s sedan and it is a great car. Make sure you stay away from the CAT transmission. The manual is best. Love this car. I am getting 45 mpg on highway and 39 city.
