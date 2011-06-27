Used 2017 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

2017 Versa My First Car AM , 12/09/2016 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 50 of 51 people found this review helpful I went to Nissan looking to see what kind of car I could afford. I was not expecting to walk out and get into a new car! However, the car was suggested to me since it would be my first car. I have learned a lot about the Versa since I have had it for about 2 1/2 months. The car is comfortable the storage space is roomy especially for the back seats. The engine is noisy but the car runs smoothly and has no problems manuevering in and out of traffic, parking spots etc. I understand it is a subcompact vehicle, so it will feel a little tight if you are taller person ( I am 5'9") but someone who is 6'5" has driven it and was comfortable while driving a lengthy distance(the seat had to be leaned back,) Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2017 Nissan Versa S. Mike S. , 07/26/2017 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Great little car. lots of interior & trunk room. 39 plus MPG around town. Does get blown around a little when it's windy or on highway passing big trucks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Get car to build credit tick hicks , 07/23/2017 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I got my 2017 Nissan Versa back in March of this year, my biggest complaint is about the dealership that sold me the car. But I am not reviewing this major Dallas dealership, I am reviewing the car. I had been renting cars a lot, one of the rentals I drove was a Versa. I loved driving the rental so very much that I had to buy one. In the city I am averaging over 31 miles per a gal. I went over 1244 shortly after buying buying it and it was awesome. Talking about handling, it has great response tight steering, great acceleration. Great car if you are a collage student, adult with out kids, over all I can not complain. It does have engine noise, but for the price it is not to bad. Now I have told that the first time it needs major work to go ahead and trade it in or when it got over 120,000 miles on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

reliable transportation maurice mckinley , 03/08/2017 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful this is not a sports car but it is reliable transportation for a low price. handles winter weather conditions and city driving very well Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse