Used 2011 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Just crossed 174,000 miles... dave , 03/03/2016 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought the 2011 Versa Sedan, 1.8L with 6 speed manual transmission back at the end of 2010. I drive quite a bit, so the truck I traded in for it was impractical. I was able to get this car with A/C, 6 CD changes, power windows and doors, and the bigger engine for $10,900 (which surprised me, even then). I just crossed over 174,000 miles the other day on the Versa, and it has never seen the inside of a shop. I thought that was a pretty amazing stat, and figured I should share it, just in case anyone reading this was on the fence. I have no motive whatsoever to praise a car, but this one has been absolutely reliable and has been from coast to coast numerous times. Even now, the engine runs just fine, doesn't burn any oil, and has only had oil changes every 5,000 miles (or so). The transmission also, is fine. The MPG are at least as advertise, although as light-footed as I tend to be, it's actually probably a bit like 35 on the highways most of the time. The inside is spacious and will seat/hold luggage for 4 people, easily. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would have happily paid MSRP- Great Car! ryanclowe29 , 03/06/2011 30 of 31 people found this review helpful About the 1.6L engine- Here in the U.S it is positioned as the less attractive engine for the lowest trim levels. But the truth is, the 1.6L is the largest engine in a family of engines that excel in fuel economy, and most Versas around the world (called Tiida elsewhere) get the thrifty 1.6L(including all Canadian sedans). The 1.8L isn't related; it's a de-stroked Sentra 2.0L. The EPA ratings for the 1.6 seem artificially low. I consistently get 36 MPG combined. A light foot brings 40-42 MPG hwy @ <70 MPH. Ideally I'd want more top end HP, but the torque curve is better than I expected. 5sp gearing gets you to 45 MPH quickly. Smooth little engine with nice exhaust note makes this car fun Report Abuse

Excellent Car! mariondmcmillan , 09/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My wife and I actually bought two 2011 Versas. I got a 1.6 manual and she got a 1.6 automatic. We both love them! The 1.6 has power nothing, which is fine with me. It's a great starter car or for someone who wants a great car but doesn't care about all the frills. The interior room is amazing for such a small car. My legs have a 36" inseam, but I have plenty of room sitting in the back seat even when the front seat is back as far as it can go. Report Abuse

Net little car, practical to own and drive. M J W , 01/26/2018 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It is a very good car, just remember it is a full compact and not very roomy to use as a family car. Big and tall bodies fit, but not comfortable in long drives 100+ miles. Low maintenance cost and great gas mileage. Holds fair value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse