Used 2008 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews

08 Versa Hatchback (CVT) alan600 , 04/05/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Overall, I have been very happy with the car. It handles well, is easy to drive and has a lot of interior room and comfort. Good value too. The one caveat is that my transmission failed after 40,000. It was replaced under warranty with no problems. I am not sure how common this is or if I was just unlucky. Since the replacement transmission was installed the car has run great. The gas mileage estimates are not as high as stated by Nissan.

We've had more bad times than good jpease3984 , 10/12/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car brand new. In three years we have replaced 6 tires, and we buy good quality tires. The car needs an alignment more often than normal. We had to replace the fuel pump (the car just died on the middle of a busy highway). Now we are replacing the entire muffler system because it has rotted. We have done routine tune ups, oil changes, and have taken good car of this car. The power windows don't work in cold weather, they go down but don't go back up. Overall we give this car a 2/5 stars. It does hail alot of stuff which we like and gets good gas milage.

NEVER HAD AN ALIGNMENT PROBLEM anthony87 , 05/05/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have read these reviews and I have to wonder if the people that have had alignment problems are just hitting too many potholes. I have over 70k on my car and have only had one alignment and I know it was due to the terrain. Nothing flimsy about this car. It's been an excellent car, I drive a lot and I highly recommend it. It's held up extremely well, no mechanical problems at all. I think it's all in how you drive.

Nissa does not care about CUSTOMER SAFETY! Bill Fitzgerald , 04/25/2016 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 35 of 40 people found this review helpful 2 years ago my passenger side front wheel fell off the wheel support structure. I was traveling 25mph and the car abruptly stopped dead in it's tracks, no rolling to a stop or skidding. 10 minutes later I would have been traveling 65mph heading to work & can imagine the potential for damage, injury, loss of life. The repair bill was $388. I contacted Nissan and requested that they reimburse me, after all this is a defect, wheels do not fall off. Nissan declined. In Jan 2016 I received a recall notice from Nissan indicating the the front wheel springs needed to be replaced because they were susceptible to corrosion due to the winter weather in the north east. The corrosion could cause the springs to fail and the wheel would fall off. I had Nissan replace the springs and sent them a letter with the $388 repair bill from 2014. After all, Nissan just admitted that the front wheels could fall off at any time! Nissan declined to pick up the tab for their wheel defect. During my conversation with the Nissan representative, I told them that Nissan does not care about customer safety. Nissan's refusal to reimburse me for the wheel structure defect repair enforces the point that Nissan does not care about customer safety. Any company which cared about customer safety would recognize their wheel structure defect and immediately take care of it. How many other unsuspecting Nissan owners are driving around in a vehicle in which the wheel could fall off at any time! Nissan does not care about customer safety! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value