Used 2008 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews
08 Versa Hatchback (CVT)
Overall, I have been very happy with the car. It handles well, is easy to drive and has a lot of interior room and comfort. Good value too. The one caveat is that my transmission failed after 40,000. It was replaced under warranty with no problems. I am not sure how common this is or if I was just unlucky. Since the replacement transmission was installed the car has run great. The gas mileage estimates are not as high as stated by Nissan.
We've had more bad times than good
We bought this car brand new. In three years we have replaced 6 tires, and we buy good quality tires. The car needs an alignment more often than normal. We had to replace the fuel pump (the car just died on the middle of a busy highway). Now we are replacing the entire muffler system because it has rotted. We have done routine tune ups, oil changes, and have taken good car of this car. The power windows don't work in cold weather, they go down but don't go back up. Overall we give this car a 2/5 stars. It does hail alot of stuff which we like and gets good gas milage.
NEVER HAD AN ALIGNMENT PROBLEM
I have read these reviews and I have to wonder if the people that have had alignment problems are just hitting too many potholes. I have over 70k on my car and have only had one alignment and I know it was due to the terrain. Nothing flimsy about this car. It's been an excellent car, I drive a lot and I highly recommend it. It's held up extremely well, no mechanical problems at all. I think it's all in how you drive.
Nissa does not care about CUSTOMER SAFETY!
2 years ago my passenger side front wheel fell off the wheel support structure. I was traveling 25mph and the car abruptly stopped dead in it's tracks, no rolling to a stop or skidding. 10 minutes later I would have been traveling 65mph heading to work & can imagine the potential for damage, injury, loss of life. The repair bill was $388. I contacted Nissan and requested that they reimburse me, after all this is a defect, wheels do not fall off. Nissan declined. In Jan 2016 I received a recall notice from Nissan indicating the the front wheel springs needed to be replaced because they were susceptible to corrosion due to the winter weather in the north east. The corrosion could cause the springs to fail and the wheel would fall off. I had Nissan replace the springs and sent them a letter with the $388 repair bill from 2014. After all, Nissan just admitted that the front wheels could fall off at any time! Nissan declined to pick up the tab for their wheel defect. During my conversation with the Nissan representative, I told them that Nissan does not care about customer safety. Nissan's refusal to reimburse me for the wheel structure defect repair enforces the point that Nissan does not care about customer safety. Any company which cared about customer safety would recognize their wheel structure defect and immediately take care of it. How many other unsuspecting Nissan owners are driving around in a vehicle in which the wheel could fall off at any time! Nissan does not care about customer safety!
This is a car that you can only "Make do"
Where do I start? The car definitely runs well, but slowly, has problems with even a mildly steep hill. Traveling in the rain and snow is a complete hassle. Aside from lack of power, I haven't had problems with trans, engine or drive train. However the exhaust heat shield rattles after one month of ownership. The electronics are lackluster, being just windows and a radio, but the drive side is automatic so that's a bonus. The fuel economy is good but not great, considering the size, I don't have an exact estimate but I top it off every week and a half with a relatively short commute. Storage is okay, nothing spectacular, I moved with this car but I only had a bedroom's worth of furniture, on a side note the hatchbacks lift broke within a week of owning it. In summary, this car will do but there are tons of better car in the used market, definitely look elsewhere especially with Honda civic/accord, Toyota corolla/camry, ford focus, and other nissans like the sentra.
