Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Took a risk and fell in love with this car! Karen and Phillip , 06/21/2017 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful This is now the second Nissan Versa Note we purchased. No base model for us the SV wirh appearance package for him and the SR with tech and navigation for me. What I like is quiet and smooth ride without feeling like I am in a small car. I like good vision all around the car and ample head room. Has a roomy feel unlike others that I tested.I tested all cars in the same category and choose the versa note. The gas mileage made up for the suv ride I previously had. It has pick up for interstate driving and it handles the rode great. I had to give up the old thinking big is better and safer and try something different. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

versa4life!! nunya , 01/07/2018 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful depending on ur driving behavior and the money that u have, this car is the "best bang" for ur buck!! the "overall" effectiveness, efficiency, and utility of this car is EXCELLENT for the price (i paid 16K out the door). the mileage i get is 38.2 miles per gallon and it's running off fuel. would love to have a leaf or even a hybrid, but those cars are ridiculously priced so i REFUSE to pay that kinda money out for basically the same car i get in my versa. btw, this is my 3rd versa and i continue to be "in-love" with my car. so yeah, if u want cost-effectiveness in a product, coupled with utility and kewtness, the versa is ur car. the yaris and fit have "nothing" on this car and this car is easily 2-3K less in cost. ok, enjoy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Versa SV is my mini suv Cheryl Stahl , 03/30/2018 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Do not buy this if you want a sports car with great acceleraton. It does just fine for a 4cyl engine and gas mileage is great. Exterior is a bit deceiving because it's bigger inside than it looks. This car fit what our needs are ; gas mileage, room, and low mileage. Easy fold down back seats for extra carrying space, roomy back seat area for passengers which is surprising. We weren't in need of alot of extra bells and whistles and are pleased with option of having the SiriusXM ( love it) and back up camera. Just gotta be careful of cement parking dividers in parking lots as car is low to ground, but so easy to manuevor. Also, my husband is a big man and he fits better in this car than our Nissan truck, go figure. Have had car about 6 months now and am so pleased with gas mileage and storage capacity. When I put my seat covers on to protect the material, I put thin cushions b/t the seat and seat covers because I find the seats a bit hard on a long trip. Other than that, I really like the car and it suits our needs and love that I don't have to deal with constantly putting gas in it. Am also loving the hatch back. I put a protective cover that is connected to back seat and it covers the'floor' section in back so when I get plants or whatever I don't have to be concerned if something spills on it and I can just pick it up and shake it out without removing it. Enough room to put all kinds of things back there, and it's easy access. April 1st This car has been exactly what we needed. It was a fit from day one. It's perfect for the two of us and we can zip around in it and the gas savings has been the big advantage for us. Besides the savings at gas pump, I rarely have to deal with gas stations since my husband fills it up and and it's so great on gas. And love the mini 'SUV' design with the hatchback design so we can put extra cargo so easily in back. It's just so convenient. It's a smaller car but not too small that you feel unsafe or cramped. In fact it's inside design is rather roomy in front seat and back seat for the size of car it is. I'm loving it because it's so useful for what we wanted it for, something gas friendly but not too small for all the stuff we can tote in it. Main thing is it's running great and have had no problems in that regard. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value