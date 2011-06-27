Used 1993 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

herculon of a little truck mac , 04/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful owed since new had 14 miles when my father brought home. The best small pick up ever seen no doubt about it, pulls down low and midway, plenty of torque for passing in fifth gear at highway speeds, has some fenderwell bed rust but its a truck, built to drive not look pretty all day, and has never had valve cover off, only recent waterpump and belts, uses no oil and leaks none, best money ever spent. Report Abuse

Reliable Truck Good LittleTruck , 01/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had no trouble since I purchased this truck in 1992. It has been completely reliable. It gets great gas mileage, and has been a great vehicle.

great little truck TJ , 08/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 428000+ miles on this truck other than replacing 5 speed trans its been a great working, fishing, towing, hauling, and daily driven 25mpg vehicle. Wish more vehicles were built this well.

One Tough Truck Stone , 05/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have 148000 miles on my truck and never had to make any repairs to date. Dependable is an understatement. With 100,000 miles on her, I towed a 68 plymouth valiant across country (2000 miles) without any problems. I've pulled numerous people out of ditches in snow storms and this truck keeps hauling. I put her through tough challenges and she ask for more. This is one tough truck. I'm still amazed at what it can do. At 148,000 miles my clutch is starting to show a little ware. Its about time. I honestly never have had to do any repairs, only maintenance. It's the best truck ever. I think I'll have her for a long time to come.