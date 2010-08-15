Used 1993 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado

Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Nissan Truck XE with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6SD11Y4VC305124

Stock: VC305124

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020