1993 Nissan Truck Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$633 - $1,343
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
CFC-free air conditioning debuts. No other changes to this mini-bruiser.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
ryanjg,08/15/2010
My truck has been great needs just the regular things only thing i would change is the plastic parts everything plastic just breaks or warps visors broke rear window hings and bumper step maybe being in Colorado the uv rays may be part of it but still. But would never get rid of it
splendid vehicle,01/19/2010
I bought my truck new in late 1992, 17 years ago. It has been used hard, especially in summers and fall, hauling canoes, camping and waterfowl hunting. I can't imagine a more reliable truck. I replaced the clutch 3 years ago. All other repairs have been standard. The frame is showing superficial rust. Thats it! This is one spectacular vehicle. Oh, but a cupholder would be good.
mac,04/23/2009
owed since new had 14 miles when my father brought home. The best small pick up ever seen no doubt about it, pulls down low and midway, plenty of torque for passing in fifth gear at highway speeds, has some fenderwell bed rust but its a truck, built to drive not look pretty all day, and has never had valve cover off, only recent waterpump and belts, uses no oil and leaks none, best money ever spent.
Good LittleTruck,01/02/2008
I have had no trouble since I purchased this truck in 1992. It has been completely reliable. It gets great gas mileage, and has been a great vehicle.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
