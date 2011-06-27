  1. Home
1993 Nissan Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

CFC-free air conditioning debuts. No other changes to this mini-bruiser.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great almost
ryanjg,08/15/2010
My truck has been great needs just the regular things only thing i would change is the plastic parts everything plastic just breaks or warps visors broke rear window hings and bumper step maybe being in Colorado the uv rays may be part of it but still. But would never get rid of it
King Cab is King
splendid vehicle,01/19/2010
I bought my truck new in late 1992, 17 years ago. It has been used hard, especially in summers and fall, hauling canoes, camping and waterfowl hunting. I can't imagine a more reliable truck. I replaced the clutch 3 years ago. All other repairs have been standard. The frame is showing superficial rust. Thats it! This is one spectacular vehicle. Oh, but a cupholder would be good.
herculon of a little truck
mac,04/23/2009
owed since new had 14 miles when my father brought home. The best small pick up ever seen no doubt about it, pulls down low and midway, plenty of torque for passing in fifth gear at highway speeds, has some fenderwell bed rust but its a truck, built to drive not look pretty all day, and has never had valve cover off, only recent waterpump and belts, uses no oil and leaks none, best money ever spent.
Reliable Truck
Good LittleTruck,01/02/2008
I have had no trouble since I purchased this truck in 1992. It has been completely reliable. It gets great gas mileage, and has been a great vehicle.
See all 31 reviews of the 1993 Nissan Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

