Used 1990 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Runs forever 89 nissan pickup runs forever , 11/06/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Amazing little truck. I have had this rig for 16 years and it was already 5 when I bought it. 1989 Nissan standard pickup. It has 225,00 miles on it, been up and back the Alcan twice, driven all over the NW in places most folks use 4x4. I have used it hard, put some dollars into it, and it just keeps on ticking. Starts no problem in well below zero Montana winter. The body is going to rust, but the motor will run forever and ought to be sent to Peru to grind corn or something. Report Abuse

It's for the Smithsonian ssenjo , 01/19/2013 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I was 30 years old and my dad bought me this truck for $7500 cash brand new. I've put 600,000 miles on it. I'm 52 now and feel old but this truck does not (feel old). Runs absolutely perfect. I've changed the oil in it around 90 times. That's key. The odometer quit about 11 years ago, the muffler 8 years ago and the windshield wipers about 9 years ago. I've had 7 windshields, 3 clutches, a water pump, s-belt, several fuel filters, and a couple of brake jobs. No power steering. Electrical system is pretty messed up. Gauge lights unreliable. Windows can barely get rolled up or down. Major sun cracked dashboard. Truck runs perfect. Cost me nothing, basically, for 22 years. Report Abuse

Nissan 4X4 1989 pickup bushjl , 04/29/2002 7 of 8 people found this review helpful It has always started and run. It is good in snow or in warm weather. The heating system was not well designed. It is dependable. Report Abuse

Tonka Toy MachNone , 12/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of this vehicle (bought in 1997) and as of Dec 2009 it has 271K miles with no signs of quitting. Have only replaced the water pump, which turns out failed due to an over-tightened belt. Also, the truck survived a major multi-vehicle accident where it was both rear-ended and broad- sided. Driver-side wheel well and engine compartment were compacted, but all components still functioned! Insurance totaled the truck anyway and took it off the road. No problem. I simply replaced the tail-lights and got the thing re- registered as a salvage vehicle. Cost to fix my spine cost way more than the tail lights and road test. Report Abuse