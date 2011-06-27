Used 1997 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews

Nissan Pickup R. KOK , 01/05/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier. Report Abuse

bullitproof famouspotatos , 05/10/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This truck has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It has been through the construction of two homes, two teenagers and it still looks good and runs even better. It has never been in the shop for other than routine maintainence. Report Abuse

Pretty Good Value in 4 X 4 Daniel , 10/19/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and drove it about 150 miles round trip to work for four years before I finally moved closer to my job. It has been very dependable and easy to maintain; I service it every 3,000 miles and try to keep it reasonably clean. I don't take this truck off-road and have only had to use the 4 X 4 for emergencies like ice and snow storms and it has been perfect: I often have been a shuttle for others who are stuck in the parking lot frozen to the ground. I haul stuff to and from our little country home and it really is a pleasure to have for all those little jobs.... every time I think about selling it I stop and remember all it has done for me, and that's it! Report Abuse

Called a Hardbody for a reason sonny3bar , 04/19/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the second Nissan Hardbody truck that I have owned, 1987 and now 1997. Both trucks were 5 speed manual, 4 cylinder very dependable workhorses. I commute to work and consistently get 20 mpg city. In 225,000+ miles, other than maintenance work, I have only had to replace the alternator, still has the original clutch. This truck and the 1987 had regular maintenance done but were not babied and dependably got the any job asked of them done. These 2WD trucks have hauled bales of shavings stacked over the height of the cab, passed 4WD trucks in 20+ inches of snow and packed around tons of stuff. I would recommend this truck to anyone. Report Abuse