2019 Nissan Titan Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Right & Tight

Eric M., 08/19/2019
SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I been a Nissan Titan SV owner since August 9, 2019 and this truck runs great as a V8 should. Its tight and it drives right with smoothness and great acceleration.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
