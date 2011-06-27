Used 2018 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

Build quality and components seem to be really high quality. Cabin noise while in traffic or at highway speeds is dead quiet. Engine/tranny is a solid combination. I had the engine light go on. It was a problem that required an engineering fix. It was under warranty (4500 miles). When I got home, I noted the fix would have cost approximately $1370. I bought this as a tow vehicle. I'm pulling a trailer that fully loaded will be around 6000 lbs. It pulls it w/ease. I wish gas mileage was better. Around city it's 14-15.6 mpg. Highway is 19.9-20.1 mpg. With a trailer city it's 13 mpg. On highway it's 15.7-16.2 mpg. After almost 2 years and several long trips, mileage while towing has plummeted. I get approximately 8,5 mpg while towing. Nissan says this is normal. Why was I getting over 13 before? Also, when towing w/ tranny in TOW mode and using cruise control, the engine races. Better mileage when using no Cruise control..

SpaceGuy85 , 10/15/2019 SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

I purchased a CPO 2017 Nissan KC SV 2wd in May, 2019. It replaced a 2003 Nissan Frontier XE 2.4L 5 speed KC. The main reason for the change was because my 2003 Frontier could not pull my 3600 lbs trailer, and, after amost 17 years, it was time for a newer truck. While this truck has features that I did not have on the old truck, it is a gas hog! it only gets about 11mpg mixed driving. Also, it has started this sound that is like a jet engine taking off. This sound was not there until about 2 weeks ago. When I bought the truck, it was 99 degrees here in Houston, and AC was cooling great. And, no jet engine sound. So, I took the truck into my nissan dealer to get a recall addressed, and to look at the Jet engine sound. I was told that this is normal, and as designed. The fan clutch is engaged to help cool the motor, and is controlled by the computer in the truck. I explained that it did not used to be this way. Toby ( the mechanic) said that he could not change anything because there is no codes stored. Really? Whatever happened to basic mechanics? I took it to a friend of mine who has an independent shop. He tested it, and it is indeed the fan clutch. We opted not to have him change it as the truck is still under new car warranty. Another issue with this truck is that it whistles when you fill it with fuel. On this one, the mechanic at nissan said that this has never happened before, and we would have to get with an engineer at Nissan. Really? I looked at the fuel system in the service manual, and it seems to be a problem with the EVAP modulde that is connected to the fuel filler. I am no expert, or mechanic, but, really, if a customer comes in with an issue, you shouldn't just blow them off. I am thinking that this will be the LAST nissan I own. Guess this is how we treat loyaltiy. Never again!