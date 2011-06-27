  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Titan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Titan
More about the 2013 Titan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,690
See Titan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,690
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,690
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,690
PRO-4X Premium Utility Packageyes
Utility Accessory Packageyes
PRO-4X Luxury Packageyes
DVD Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,690
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,690
PRO-4X Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,690
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Rear Bumper Step Assistyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Bedlineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5467 lbs.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1733 lbs.
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length224.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height76.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Galaxy Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Graphite Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal II, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,690
P275/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,690
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Titan Inventory

Related Used 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles