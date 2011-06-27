Used 2008 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2008 Nissan Titan le 4x4 perfect truck
I purchased my 2008 le nisstan Titan 4x4 and never had any problems. I drove all the other makes, Ford King ranch f-150 was the 2 nd to last before the Titan. The Ford dealer said he would knock $10,000.00 off the sticker price for me. A deal was almost struck, but first had to drive the Titan. The dealer had what I was looking for, and once I drove it, there was nothing to compare with the others. They took off $13,000,00 of the sticker price. Wow! I drove it home. This is the only truck next to perfect. You won't go wrong with a Titan le.
New Truck - Same problems
'08 Titan, AC drain leaks onto passenger side carpet, rear vibration, guages reflect in side mirror at night, 15MPG, gas spills down the side of truck if you fill up too quickly when low on gas - Udated info available in forums under nissan titan repair and maintenance
My first Nissan
Bought the truck during a hail sale. Had my eye on it for at least 3 months but wouldn't jump on it. When the truck got hail damage, they knocked $4000 off, and I guess I couldn't say no. I have not been disappointed since. Sure, there are some small issues (interior material choices, not having all the options) but it doesn't detract from it's drivability, or my comfort. The interior cab is so huge, I usually work remotely and can plug in a laptop, rest it on the front center console, and use my back seat as my office space. With room to stretch my legs and work comfortably, no passenger car has ever come so close. I am driving her into the dirt. And that says it all for me.
Great Truck
I just traded in my 2006 Audi A4 Quattro and my 2004 Ford Ranger for this truck. I've always loved my audi for its fit and finish, and fun to drive factor and the ranger for its ability to tow our boat and jetskis. I needed a full size truck to tow our "toys" more easily. The Titan is great for towing and has every single feature I had on my Audi. It's the best of both worlds. The truck was fully loaded with XM radio, Rockford Fosgate audio, leather, moonroof, nav, bluetooth, rear dvd ent system. In one week I've racked up 1980 miles avg highway is 17 mpg, city approx 13. If you drive over 70, say 80ish, fuel econ drops sharply to 14-15. PRO4x ride is firmer than LE but smooth on highway.
Absolute terrific, underrated truck!
What attracted us to this car was that it is the only 1/2 ton pickup with a full size cab and long bed. This configuration is awesome! The cabin is very comfy, seats are soft, rear leg room is limo-like. Power of the big V8 is incredible, the car is quiet, decent sound system and has lots of fun toys like the bluetooth. It behaves very well for a truck, soft over the bumps, but feels very tough at the same time. Definitely underrated as far as the full truck segment goes and it's a shame Nissan hasn't done a better job marketing the truck.
