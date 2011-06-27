2022 Nissan Titan XD
MSRP range: $45,580 - $63,040
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Titan XD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan XD. Learn more
Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?
To determine whether the Nissan Titan XD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan XD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan XD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Nissan Titan XD a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan Titan XD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Titan XD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Titan XD?
The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Titan XD is the 2022 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,580.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $49,360
- Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $63,040
- S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $45,580
- PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $55,170
What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?
If you're interested in the Nissan Titan XD, the next question is, which Titan XD model is right for you? Titan XD variants include SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). For a full list of Titan XD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Nissan Titan XD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Canyon 2017 For Sale
- Used Ram Dakota 2008
- Used Lexus LX 600 2010
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used HUMMER H3 2007 For Sale
- Used HUMMER H2 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2012
- Used Volvo V60 2016
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Saturn Astra 2001
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 Convertible
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2022 V60
- Audi RS 5 2021
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2022 Audi RS 3 News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2022 Dodge Durango
- 2022 Charger
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2022 Challenger
- 2021 Durango
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- Toyota GR86 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- Ford Mustang 2022
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Ford Shelby GT500
- Audi R8 2022
- 2022 BMW M4
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Audi S3 2022 Features Specs
- Used Subaru SVX Champaign Il
- Used 2014 Jeep Compass South Portland Me
- GMC Canyon 2006 Features Specs
- Used Station Wagon For Sale near Melbourne, FL
Other models
- Used Toyota Yaris in Liverpool, NY
- Used Toyota Camry in Grand Haven, MI
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Pleasantville, NJ
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Hilliard, OH
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in Ramsey, NJ
- Used Scion Im in Elk River, MN
- Used Dodge Dart in Rutherford, NJ
- Used Honda Pilot in Temple City, CA
- Used BMW M8 in Englewood, NJ
- Used Bentley Flying-Spur in Algonquin, IL
- Used Ford Expedition in Tucker, GA
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Madison Heights, MI
- Used Ford Ecosport in Leawood, KS
- Used Nissan Altima in Montpelier, VT
- Used Ford Taurus in Lewisburg, PA
- Used Ford Escape in Port Angeles, WA
- Used Subaru Outback in Lake Villa, IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Marion, NC
- Used Acura Ilx in Stratford, CT
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Westborough, MA
- Used Suzuki XL7 in Glen Ellyn, IL
- Used GMC Sierra-2500Hd in North Wales, PA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Lapeer, MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class in New Berlin, WI
- Used Mercedes-Benz Slk-Class in Winchester, VA
- Used Ford Thunderbird in Westwood, NJ
- Used Hyundai Veracruz in Oak Park, IL
- Used Dodge Avenger in Englewood, CO
- Used Fiat 500X in Sevierville, TN
- Used Ram 1500-Classic in Mount Pleasant, MI