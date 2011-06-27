  1. Home
2022 Nissan Titan XD

MSRP range: $45,580 - $63,040
Total MSRP$47,275
What others are paying$47,985
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
  • 5 Colors
  • 5 Trims
Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Titan XD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan XD.

Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Titan XD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan XD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan XD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2022 Nissan Titan XD a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan Titan XD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Titan XD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team

How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Titan XD?

The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Titan XD is the 2022 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,580.

Other versions include:

  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $49,360
  • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $63,040
  • S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $45,580
  • PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $55,170
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?

If you're interested in the Nissan Titan XD, the next question is, which Titan XD model is right for you? Titan XD variants include SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). For a full list of Titan XD models, check out Edmunds' Features & Specs page.
2022 Nissan Titan XD Overview

The 2022 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab. Available styles include Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Nissan Titan XD models are available with a 5.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 400 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Nissan Titan XD comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Nissan Titan XD comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Nissan Titan XD?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Nissan Titan XD and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Titan XD.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Nissan Titan XD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Titan XD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Nissan Titan XD?

2022 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

2022 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

2022 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

2022 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

What is the MPG of a 2022 Nissan Titan XD?

2022 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 mpg compined MPG,
15 city MPG/21 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 mpg compined MPG,
15 city MPG/21 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 mpg compined MPG,
15 city MPG/21 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG18
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.6 L
Passenger Volume119.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase151.6 in.
Length243.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height78.9 in.
Curb Weight6845 lbs.

