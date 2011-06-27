  1. Home
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$45,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,740
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Heavy Duty GAWR Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
SV Utility Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
SV Convenience Packageyes
Texas TITAN Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,740
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,740
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,740
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,740
6.5 Foot Drop-In Bed Lineryes
Titan Box Bed Liner w/Built-In Storageyes
Impact Sensorsyes
Gooseneck Ballyes
Rear Bumper Stepyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length242.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10950 lbs.
Curb weight6475 lbs.
Gross weight8750 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Height78.0 in.
Maximum payload2270 lbs.
Wheel base151.6 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red (Monotone)
  • Glacier White (Monotone)
  • Gun Metallic (Monotone)
  • Deep Blue Pearl (Monotone)
  • Magnetic Black (Monotone)
  • Java Metallic (Monotone)
  • Brilliant Silver (Monotone)
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,740
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,740
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,740
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

