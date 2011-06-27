Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Consumer Reviews

Checks the boxes. Joseph M Smith , 01/09/2018 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great truck. Great value. Very comfortable, heated seats are not hot enough. Stereo best ever. Engine and tranny work great. Falls below 55 MPH on steep grades towing max rated load of 12500lbs. MY wife loves the running boards and smooth ride. Resale not so good, have no idea why. Will continue to roll it no plans of selling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck I've owned! Robert Wrenn , 08/26/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Great truck....period! 100,000 mile bumper to bumper gives lots of peace of mind. This truck has done everything I've asked of it and then sum. I've put a 1300 lb Club Car Onward in the bed and a 10,000 lb 35 ft travel trailer behind it and up the mountains of NC every other weekend and could tow plenty more with the Cummins 5.0 Diesel and still have fuel for 300 more miles. Roomie, great looks and as quite as a gas engine. Handling is great and the ride is super. The only con I have is that it has to wait for the turbo to hit 8-10% for it to really show its "ump". I'm really pleased with this truck and would no hesitate to purchase it again.

Over 10k on Gas V8 with long trips Eric , 11/08/2017 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.

2017 Platinum Reserve sled James Moore , 05/30/2018 Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Overall this is a nice truck. The interior is very nice, but the truck lacks a few amenities a "platinum" should come standard with. Not having power folding mirrors is a big disappointment. Leg room is also poor if you're over 6' tall. My biggest complaint is the throttle response and the transmission. There have been several instances where either the slow throttle response or turbo lag has nearly gotten me broadsided. The transmission (which is the same POS that dodge once used) shift erratically when driving in stop and go, in town traffic. I have owned Ford, Chevy, and Dodge diesel trucks, and the 5.0 Cummins in this Nissan has the worst throttle response and turbo lag of any of them. Going to try a programmer soon to see if that helps with these issues.