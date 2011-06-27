Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Consumer Reviews
Checks the boxes.
Great truck. Great value. Very comfortable, heated seats are not hot enough. Stereo best ever. Engine and tranny work great. Falls below 55 MPH on steep grades towing max rated load of 12500lbs. MY wife loves the running boards and smooth ride. Resale not so good, have no idea why. Will continue to roll it no plans of selling.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best truck I've owned!
Great truck....period! 100,000 mile bumper to bumper gives lots of peace of mind. This truck has done everything I've asked of it and then sum. I've put a 1300 lb Club Car Onward in the bed and a 10,000 lb 35 ft travel trailer behind it and up the mountains of NC every other weekend and could tow plenty more with the Cummins 5.0 Diesel and still have fuel for 300 more miles. Roomie, great looks and as quite as a gas engine. Handling is great and the ride is super. The only con I have is that it has to wait for the turbo to hit 8-10% for it to really show its "ump". I'm really pleased with this truck and would no hesitate to purchase it again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over 10k on Gas V8 with long trips
Great truck with flexible bed tie-down system. Two long-distance trips, one loaded to maximum hauling capacity and one nearly empty bed and both trips were very comfortable. Very good passing power from V8. Local driving also good - some minor inconvenience from turning circle, but on par or better than the heavy duty trucks. No maintenance issues to complain about yet (better track record at this mileage than our most recent Ford truck). Navigation screen may be small, but system responds well to voice commands and is very easy to use.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 Platinum Reserve sled
Overall this is a nice truck. The interior is very nice, but the truck lacks a few amenities a “platinum” should come standard with. Not having power folding mirrors is a big disappointment. Leg room is also poor if you’re over 6’ tall. My biggest complaint is the throttle response and the transmission. There have been several instances where either the slow throttle response or turbo lag has nearly gotten me broadsided. The transmission (which is the same POS that dodge once used) shift erratically when driving in stop and go, in town traffic. I have owned Ford, Chevy, and Dodge diesel trucks, and the 5.0 Cummins in this Nissan has the worst throttle response and turbo lag of any of them. Going to try a programmer soon to see if that helps with these issues.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Nisssn titan xd caught fire
2017 Nissan titan xd bought brand new with 7 miles now 31,000 miles and it shut off going down the road at 70 mph once I got to the shoulder of the road and pulled over I could see smoke I popped the hood and smelt smoke and looked behind front passenger side tire where the starter is located and it was on fire with my wife and kids in it got the fire put out and towed to Nissan of meridian ms and they keep telling me they dont see no sign of fire that the crank is broke in the motor bc they cant get it to turn over not again nissan
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Sentra
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019